2016 Mazda MAZDA3

ALL TRADE ARE WELOCME Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! 2016 MAZDA 3 GS HATCKBACK - HEATED SEATS, HEATED SIDE MIRRORS - 7" COLOR TOUCH SCREEN, BLUE TOOTH - REAR VIEW CAMERA, AIR CONDITIONING - KEY LESS ENTRY, PUSH START, POWER TRUNK RELEASE - CRUISE CONTROL, USB, AUX JACK, 6 SPEAKERS AND MORE... This vehicle comes fully reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you! Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family: - Professionally reconditioned vehicles - Full safety - CarFax - 30-day or 2500km warranty Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the Greater Toronto Area for 25 years! Scarboro Mazda is a credited member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating!
