2016 Mazda MAZDA3

$8,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 9 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8074960

8074960 Stock #: D2636

D2636 VIN: JM1BM1U71G1330003

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D2636

Mileage 131,960 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Aux in 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.