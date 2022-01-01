Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

131,960 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kings Auto Ltd.

416-916-1514

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX- i Sport 4-Door

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX- i Sport 4-Door

Kings Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

131,960KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8074960
  • Stock #: D2636
  • VIN: JM1BM1U71G1330003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D2636
  • Mileage 131,960 KM

Vehicle Description

6-SPEED | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | 


                

Welcome to Kings Auto! Our team is committed to making this your best car buying experience.

                

We Finance Everyone!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit...Everyone is Approved!! Kings Auto offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks of life in a professional, informative and comfortable atmosphere.   We guarantee financing that will help you re-establish the strong credit you deserve. Our finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want.
                

All our vehicles come certified.  All Prices are plus taxes and licensing. No hidden Costs! Check out our inventory at www.kingsautoltd.ca.  Give us a call at 416- 916-1514 or drop by and check out our inventory in person.  Dont waste another minute! Come and get the vehicle you need right here, right NOW!!! 

                
 
We are located in Scarborough, minutes from Scarborough Town Center mall

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Kings Auto Ltd.

Kings Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

