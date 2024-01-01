2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC In Great Condition! AVANTGARDE PACKAGE INTERIOR, AVANTGARDE PACKAGE EXTERIOR, MIRRORS PACKAGE, MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STRG. COL., MIRROR), ASHTRAY PACKAGE, COMPARTMENT PACKAGE, PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT, TOUCHPAD WITH ROTARY PUSHBUTTON, LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT And Much More

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

121,918 KM

$21,895

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sedan

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sedan

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

121,918KM
Used
VIN 55SWF4KBXGU167667

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 167667
  • Mileage 121,918 KM

2016 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC In Great Condition! AVANTGARDE PACKAGE INTERIOR, AVANTGARDE PACKAGE EXTERIOR, MIRRORS PACKAGE, MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STRG. COL., MIRROR), ASHTRAY PACKAGE, COMPARTMENT PACKAGE, PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT, TOUCHPAD WITH ROTARY PUSHBUTTON, LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT And Much More
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class