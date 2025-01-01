2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C 450 AMG 4MATIC Sedan is an accident-free, high-performance luxury vehicle with a 3.0L V6 biturbo engine delivering 362 horsepower. Equipped with the AMG Line Interior/Exterior, AMG Sports Package, and 18 AMG-spoken wheels with mixed tires, it offers dynamic styling and unmatched performance. The car features a Panoramic Sliding Sunroof, Surround sound, Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, and Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention for enhanced safety. Additional premium amenities include the Memory Package (driver seat, steering column, mirror), LED headlights, and Bluetooth/Apple CarPlay integration. This vehicle combines luxury, safety, and thrilling performance, making it the perfect choice for those seeking an exceptional driving experience.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 117396
  • Mileage 147,671 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C 450 AMG 4MATIC Sedan is an accident-free, high-performance luxury vehicle with a 3.0L V6 biturbo engine delivering 362 horsepower. Equipped with the AMG Line Interior/Exterior, AMG Sports Package, and 18" AMG-spoken wheels with mixed tires, it offers dynamic styling and unmatched performance. The car features a Panoramic Sliding Sunroof, Surround sound, Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, and Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention for enhanced safety. Additional premium amenities include the Memory Package (driver seat, steering column, mirror), LED headlights, and Bluetooth/Apple CarPlay integration. This vehicle combines luxury, safety, and thrilling performance, making it the perfect choice for those seeking an exceptional driving experience.
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class