2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

85,100 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

12487813

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Location

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1

416-886-2323

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB8GU143142

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,100 KM

Welcome to The Cars Factory! 🚗💥

 

Your Premier Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Scarborough, Ontario!

 

Located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada
Appointments Available – Personalized, hassle-free service just for you!

 CERTIFIED VEHICLES YOU CAN TRUST! 🔧✔️

Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has passed our comprehensive safety inspection – going above and beyond industry standards! We also include a fresh oil change and professional detailing before your car hits the road. 🚗✨
Certification Package available for only $899.
Note: Vehicles are not drivable unless certified and e-tested. All trade-ins welcome! Taxes and licensing extra.

 EASY FINANCING – APPROVALS MADE SIMPLE! 💳🌟

No credit? New to Canada? Struggling with past credit history? We specialize in getting you approved! Our expert finance team will work with you no matter your situation – whether it’s a history of bankruptcy, collections, or bad credit.

  • On-the-spot financing – Get approved instantly!
  • Bad credit? You’re still likely to qualify!
  • Take control and start rebuilding your credit today!

Please note: Financing is subject to an administrative fee.

 PEACE OF MIND WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES! 🔒

Don’t leave your vehicle’s future to chance! Protect your investment with an eligible extended warranty. We offer customizable coverage options that give you the peace of mind you deserve. Speak with our team to find the best plan for your needs!

 NO-HAGGLE PRICING – THE BEST DEAL, GUARANTEED! 💸

The Cars Factory ensures you get the best price from day one! With no-haggle pricing and constant market monitoring, we guarantee you’re always getting an unbeatable deal. No surprises, no stress – just pure value!

 Why Choose The Cars Factory?

 

At The Cars Factory, we put quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. Our goal is to deliver the best experience for every customer, with a focus on making your car-buying journey smooth and enjoyable!

 

Book your appointment today and discover why The Cars Factory is the smart choice for your next vehicle! Don’t miss out on our unbeatable deals!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class