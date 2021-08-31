Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

117,625 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kings Auto Ltd.

416-916-1514

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 B-cam, Navi, Roof, 4MATIC AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 B-cam, Navi, Roof, 4MATIC AWD

Location

Kings Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

  1. 7713883
  2. 7713883
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

117,625KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7713883
  • Stock #: D2617
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB1GU107633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D2617
  • Mileage 117,625 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC | NAVIGATION- LEATHER- BACK-UP CAMERA- SUNROOF- CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED SEATS| POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | AC | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY |


                

Welcome to Kings Auto! Our team is committed to making this your best car buying experience.

                

We Finance Everyone!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit...Everyone is Approved!! Kings Auto offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks of life in a professional, informative and comfortable atmosphere.   We guarantee financing that will help you re-establish the strong credit you deserve. Our finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want.
                

All our vehicles come certified.  All Prices are plus taxes and licensing. No hidden Costs! Check out our inventory at www.kingsautoltd.ca.  Give us a call at 416- 916-1514 or drop by and check out our inventory in person.  Dont waste another minute! Come and get the vehicle you need right here, right NOW!!! 

                
 
We are located in Scarborough, minutes from Scarborough Town Center mall

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Luxury Package
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
WiFi Hotspot
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kings Auto Ltd.

2016 Honda Civic Tou...
 93,816 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 154,251 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler Town &...
 167,078 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kings Auto Ltd.

Kings Auto Ltd.

Kings Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

Call Dealer

416-916-XXXX

(click to show)

416-916-1514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory