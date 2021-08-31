Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

122,554 KM

Details Description Features

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Auto Center

416-690-3227

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Location

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-690-3227

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

122,554KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8070451
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB1GU129258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 122,554 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN TITLE VEHICLE

 SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE  – Available

WARRANTY: POWER TRAIN – ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WITH UNLIMITED KM Available

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR NEW, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT QUALITY AUTO CENTER

598 DANFORTH ROAD
SCARBOROUGH,ON M1K 1E7
4166903227                      http://www.ADVENTURELANE.COM
If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********
We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************
These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
** $350-$500 FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE 
* HST + LICENSING ARE EXTRA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Auto Center

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 84,450 KM
$13,450 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 136,086 KM
$7,490 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sorento LX
 208,643 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Email Quality Auto Center

Quality Auto Center

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

Call Dealer

416-690-XXXX

(click to show)

416-690-3227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory