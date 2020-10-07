Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

52,070 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Select

416-699-2275

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4Matic CLA250 AWD ONLY 52K! **TECH PKG** CLEAN CP

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4Matic CLA250 AWD ONLY 52K! **TECH PKG** CLEAN CP

Location

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

416-699-2275

  1. 5955177
  2. 5955177
  3. 5955177
  4. 5955177
  5. 5955177
  6. 5955177
  7. 5955177
  8. 5955177
  9. 5955177
  10. 5955177
  11. 5955177
  12. 5955177
  13. 5955177
  14. 5955177
  15. 5955177
  16. 5955177
  17. 5955177
  18. 5955177
  19. 5955177
  20. 5955177
  21. 5955177
  22. 5955177
  23. 5955177
  24. 5955177
  25. 5955177
  26. 5955177
  27. 5955177
  28. 5955177
Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

52,070KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5955177
  • Stock #: 1LAZ6121
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB2GN384905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1LAZ6121
  • Mileage 52,070 KM

Vehicle Description



***WHITE ON BLACK CLA 250 WITH ONLY 52KM*** This 2016 Mercedes Benz CLA 250 4Matic Technology Pkg with only 52,070 Kilometers is a one owner Premium Vehicle that just came in off-lease from Mercedes Benz Canada. This low mileage All Wheel Drive Mercedes CLA-Class has been babied, and comes fully equipped with all Premium Options.....The Technology Pkg comes with Navigation Pkg, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Back-up Camera.....YES with only 52KM!!!


Preferred and CLEAN colour combination of Calcite White with Black Dakota Leather, this New Body style CLA 250 is absolutely breathtaking, Sharp look with 17 Inch Blacked-out Wheels, LED and Xenon Lights Pkg too! This 7 speed Automatic 4 Cylinder Turbo Sedan comes fully equipped with all power options including Bluetooth, iPod & USB Outputs, Paddle Shift, Heated Seats, as well Cruise Control. Has been very well maintained with all services up to date.....also comes with a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!


Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $210 Bi-Weekly (over 72 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.


This White on Black 2016 Mercedes Benz CLA250 4Matic with Technology Pkg and only 52K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM


You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.


As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.''

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Select

2015 BMW 428i Gran C...
 126,690 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul EX ONL...
 46,790 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A4 Quattro...
 45,610 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Select

Auto Select

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

Call Dealer

416-699-XXXX

(click to show)

416-699-2275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory