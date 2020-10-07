2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8
***WHITE ON BLACK CLA 250 WITH ONLY 52KM*** This 2016 Mercedes Benz CLA 250 4Matic Technology Pkg with only 52,070 Kilometers is a one owner Premium Vehicle that just came in off-lease from Mercedes Benz Canada. This low mileage All Wheel Drive Mercedes CLA-Class has been babied, and comes fully equipped with all Premium Options.....The Technology Pkg comes with Navigation Pkg, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Back-up Camera.....YES with only 52KM!!!
Preferred and CLEAN colour combination of Calcite White with Black Dakota Leather, this New Body style CLA 250 is absolutely breathtaking, Sharp look with 17 Inch Blacked-out Wheels, LED and Xenon Lights Pkg too! This 7 speed Automatic 4 Cylinder Turbo Sedan comes fully equipped with all power options including Bluetooth, iPod & USB Outputs, Paddle Shift, Heated Seats, as well Cruise Control. Has been very well maintained with all services up to date.....also comes with a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $210 Bi-Weekly (over 72 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.
This White on Black 2016 Mercedes Benz CLA250 4Matic with Technology Pkg and only 52K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.
As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.''
