$20,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC 360 CAMERA NO ACCIDENT!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,634 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and performance in this 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC, featuring a stunning Blue exterior paired with a refined Tan leather interior. This clean, accident-free vehicle offers a perfect balance of comfort, technology, and advanced safety features.
Key Features:
- Heated Leather Seats for year-round comfort
- Navigation System to guide you with ease on every journey
- 360-Degree Camera for enhanced visibility and safer parking
- Memory Seats to customize your perfect driving position
- Trailer Hitch for towing, making this GLC 300 versatile for all your adventures
- All-Wheel Drive (4MATIC) for superior handling and control in all conditions
- Premium Audio System for a superior in-car sound experience
- Panoramic Sunroof to let the sunlight in and enjoy the view
- Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start for added convenience
- No Accidents and meticulously maintained for peace of mind
This Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 combines world-class luxury with cutting-edge technology, offering an exceptional driving experience. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this SUV is sure to impress.
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
Vehicle Features
The Cars Factory
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
