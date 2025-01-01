Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

147,335 KM

$20,895

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,335KM
VIN WDC0G4KB7GF079170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 079170
  • Mileage 147,335 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 offers a luxurious and refined driving experience, combining performance, comfort, and style. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, it delivers 241 horsepower and an efficient ride with an estimated 11.5 L/100 km city and 9.0 L/100 km highway. This SUV is equipped with advanced safety features like Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist, and Collision Prevention Assist for enhanced driver confidence. Inside, enjoy a premium cabin with leather upholstery, a 7-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and dual-zone automatic climate control. With its elegant design, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and spacious interior, the GLC 300 is the perfect balance of luxury, performance, and practicality.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class