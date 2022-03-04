Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

46,200 KM

Details Description Features

$43,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 350d

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 350d

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

46,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8546732
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB0GA725750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,200 KM

Vehicle Description

DIESEL! 350D! 4MATIC! WHITE ON BROWN LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! 360 DEGREE CAMERA!

NAVI! HARMAN KARDON SPEAKER! PUSH START! POWER LIFT GATE! SECOND ROW HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH!

HEATED STEERING WHEEL! AND MUCH MORE TO LIST! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2011 Ford F-150 XLT
 139,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey SXT
 137,000 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 5 Series 55...
 213,000 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Inventory