$43,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 350d
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8546732
- VIN: 4JGDA2EB0GA725750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,200 KM
Vehicle Description
DIESEL! 350D! 4MATIC! WHITE ON BROWN LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! 360 DEGREE CAMERA!
NAVI! HARMAN KARDON SPEAKER! PUSH START! POWER LIFT GATE! SECOND ROW HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH!
HEATED STEERING WHEEL! AND MUCH MORE TO LIST! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118, EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.