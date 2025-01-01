Menu
2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S accident-free, well maintained, and fully loaded with premium features. Finished in a striking Maroon exterior with Dark Blue luxury leather interior, it comes equipped with a manual transmission, heads-up display, heated seats, panoramic sunroof, push-button start, navigation, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors. This well-kept Clubman offers the perfect blend of fun, function, and sophistication dont miss out!

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, were dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Heres what sets us apart:

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.

**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.

**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.

Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

107,018 KM

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

647-879-5301

VIN WMWLN9C56G2B31846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,018 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S accident-free, well maintained, and fully loaded with premium features. Finished in a striking Maroon exterior with Dark Blue luxury leather interior, it comes equipped with a manual transmission, heads-up display, heated seats, panoramic sunroof, push-button start, navigation, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors. This well-kept Clubman offers the perfect blend of fun, function, and sophistication dont miss out!

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Trip Computer

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

