$16,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 MINI Cooper Clubman
S
2016 MINI Cooper Clubman
S
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
647-879-5301
$16,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,018KM
VIN WMWLN9C56G2B31846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 107,018 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S accident-free, well maintained, and fully loaded with premium features. Finished in a striking Maroon exterior with Dark Blue luxury leather interior, it comes equipped with a manual transmission, heads-up display, heated seats, panoramic sunroof, push-button start, navigation, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors. This well-kept Clubman offers the perfect blend of fun, function, and sophistication dont miss out!
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Trip Computer
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
