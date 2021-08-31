Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

110,768 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motor Valley

416-886-2323

Contact Seller
2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

S Navigation - No Accident!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

S Navigation - No Accident!

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-886-2323

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,768KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7953965
  • Stock #: 318268
  • VIN: WMWLN9C55G2B31594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,768 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MINI COOPER CLUBMAN S BLACK ON CARBON BLACK PUNCH LEATHER - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - NO ACCIDENT - EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN VEHICLE COMES EQUIPPED WITH PERFORMANCE TIRES - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - PUSH-START- SPORTS MODE - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED FRONT SEATS - POWER SEATS - FRONT & REAR FOG LIGHTS - COMFORT ACCESS - HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM - 18" GRIP SPOKE WHEELS - REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL / PARKING SENSORS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - HD RADIO - CD - USB -AUX & MUCH MUCH MORE!

 

Motor Valley is open by appointment. Call us at 416-886-2323 or email at valleygta@gmail.com to book an appointment. Our address is 2583 Eglinton Ave East. Scarborough Ontario Canada. As of July 10th Scarborough region has mandated face coverings in indoor spaces. Please wear one during your visit. Thank you!

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Motor Valley! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.

 

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

 

PRICE: Being a good negotiator shouldn’t allow someone to get a better price over someone who is uncomfortable negotiating. We believe everyone deserves to get the best price first. By constantly monitoring the market you can buy confidently knowing you are getting a great deal! No-haggle pricing. We advertise our lowest price online.

 

 *** PLEASE CALL / TXT BEFORE YOU VISIT AS SOME OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PARKED OFF-SITE ***

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor Valley

2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 167,267 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 135,986 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 169,530 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motor Valley

Motor Valley

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

Call Dealer

416-886-XXXX

(click to show)

416-886-2323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory