2016 MINI COOPER CLUBMAN S BLACK ON CARBON BLACK PUNCH LEATHER - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - NO ACCIDENT - EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN VEHICLE COMES EQUIPPED WITH PERFORMANCE TIRES - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - PUSH-START- SPORTS MODE - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED FRONT SEATS - POWER SEATS - FRONT & REAR FOG LIGHTS - COMFORT ACCESS - HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM - 18" GRIP SPOKE WHEELS - REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL / PARKING SENSORS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - HD RADIO - CD - USB -AUX & MUCH MUCH MORE!
Motor Valley is open by appointment. Call us at 416-886-2323 or email at valleygta@gmail.com to book an appointment. Our address is 2583 Eglinton Ave East. Scarborough Ontario Canada. As of July 10th Scarborough region has mandated face coverings in indoor spaces. Please wear one during your visit. Thank you!
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Motor Valley! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
PRICE: Being a good negotiator shouldn’t allow someone to get a better price over someone who is uncomfortable negotiating. We believe everyone deserves to get the best price first. By constantly monitoring the market you can buy confidently knowing you are getting a great deal! No-haggle pricing. We advertise our lowest price online.
*** PLEASE CALL / TXT BEFORE YOU VISIT AS SOME OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PARKED OFF-SITE ***
