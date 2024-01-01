Menu
Location

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

877-777-6217

Used
116,755KM
VIN JA4JZ3AX9GZ603133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 603133
  • Mileage 116,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-weekly Payment 191
Term 60 Months
APR 8.99% O.A.C
Special Finance Pricing 19895.00
CASH Price 21895.00
Visit OctaneAuto.ca to Apply Online and Lock this deal!------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------2016 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWD 7 Seater! One-Owner! Accident-Free! In Great Condition! Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Locks And Much More!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 1850 Lawrence Ave E Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander