$19,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE AWD
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE AWD
Location
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
877-777-6217
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,755KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4JZ3AX9GZ603133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 603133
- Mileage 116,755 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bi-weekly Payment 191
Term 60 Months
APR 8.99% O.A.C
Special Finance Pricing 19895.00
CASH Price 21895.00
Visit OctaneAuto.ca to Apply Online and Lock this deal!------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------2016 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWD 7 Seater! One-Owner! Accident-Free! In Great Condition! Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Locks And Much More!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 1850 Lawrence Ave E Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
Term 60 Months
APR 8.99% O.A.C
Special Finance Pricing 19895.00
CASH Price 21895.00
Visit OctaneAuto.ca to Apply Online and Lock this deal!------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------2016 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWD 7 Seater! One-Owner! Accident-Free! In Great Condition! Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Locks And Much More!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 1850 Lawrence Ave E Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Octane Used Cars
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD 104,459 KM $32,895 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 158,342 KM $23,895 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE 81,695 KM $28,895 + tax & lic
Email Octane Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
Octane Used Cars
877-777-6217
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander