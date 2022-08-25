Menu
2016 Nissan Maxima

203,112 KM

Details Description Features

$15,896

+ tax & licensing
Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2016 Nissan Maxima

2016 Nissan Maxima

PLATINUM NAV LEATHER SUNROOF 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX

2016 Nissan Maxima

PLATINUM NAV LEATHER SUNROOF 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

203,112KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9001441
  • Stock #: 23010A
  • VIN: 1N4AA6AP2GC397225

  • Exterior Colour Super Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,112 KM

Well Buy Your Car Event if You dont buy ours, All Trade are Welcome

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,

Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3



This vehicle comes with Safety and full reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you! Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family:



- 30 days or 2500 km warranty

- Professionally reconditioned vehicles

- $0 Down at Financing Options Available

- Full safety

- Free CarFax report



ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $450.



"

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Electronic Compass
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Fully loaded
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Home Link System
Rear Air & Heat
Collision Avoidance System
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Audio Voice Control
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

