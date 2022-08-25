2016 Nissan Maxima

$15,896 + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 1 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9001441

Stock #: 23010A

VIN: 1N4AA6AP2GC397225

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black Metallic

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 203,112 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Power Brakes ABS Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Power-Assist Disc Brakes Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Odometer Immobilizer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Electronic Compass Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks POWER SEAT Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Dual Moonroof Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Fully loaded DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Home Link System Rear Air & Heat Collision Avoidance System Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Audio Voice Control Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Aerial View Display System

