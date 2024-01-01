2016 Nissan Murano

Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; text-wrap: wrap; border: none;>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8</pre><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;>For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at :</div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;>www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/</div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;>At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now thats dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free.</div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;>WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.</div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;>Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions. </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;>Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing & $12.5 Omvic fee. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 for all cars or $895 for German Cars & Trucks which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.</div>

2016 Nissan Murano

150,554 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Nissan Murano

PLATINUM-AWD-NAVI-BK CAM-PANOROOF-LEATHER-ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Murano

PLATINUM-AWD-NAVI-BK CAM-PANOROOF-LEATHER-ALLOYS

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

  1. 1728840041
  2. 1728840047
  3. 1728840053
  4. 1728840063
  5. 1728840072
  6. 1728840080
  7. 1728840088
  8. 1728840097
  9. 1728840105
  10. 1728840114
  11. 1728840121
  12. 1728840129
  13. 1728840136
  14. 1728840144
  15. 1728840151
  16. 1728840159
  17. 1728840167
  18. 1728840172
  19. 1728840178
  20. 1728840184
  21. 1728840189
  22. 1728840195
  23. 1728840202
  24. 1728840210
  25. 1728840215
  26. 1728840221
  27. 1728840228
  28. 1728840233
  29. 1728840239
  30. 1728840244
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,554KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH3GN140266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,554 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8    For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at :   www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/   At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now that's dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free.       WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.       Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.        Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing & $12.5 Omvic fee. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 for all cars or $895 for German Cars & Trucks which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales

Used 2016 Nissan Murano PLATINUM-AWD-NAVI-BK CAM-PANOROOF-LEATHER-ALLOYS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Nissan Murano PLATINUM-AWD-NAVI-BK CAM-PANOROOF-LEATHER-ALLOYS 150,554 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer AWC - Backup Cam - Sunroof -Heated Seats - Leather for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer AWC - Backup Cam - Sunroof -Heated Seats - Leather 250,558 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve - Leather- Navi - Panoramic Sunroof - Backup Cam - Push Start for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve - Leather- Navi - Panoramic Sunroof - Backup Cam - Push Start 178,442 KM $12,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Super Economy Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-283-XXXX

(click to show)

416-283-0849

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Murano