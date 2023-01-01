Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

74,902 KM

Details Features

$17,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

S 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

S 2WD

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10368318
  2. 10368318
  3. 10368318
  4. 10368318
  5. 10368318
  6. 10368318
  7. 10368318
  8. 10368318
  9. 10368318
  10. 10368318
  11. 10368318
  12. 10368318
  13. 10368318
  14. 10368318
  15. 10368318
  16. 10368318
  17. 10368318
  18. 10368318
  19. 10368318
  20. 10368318
  21. 10368318
  22. 10368318
  23. 10368318
  24. 10368318
Contact Seller

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,902KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10368318
  • Stock #: 831902
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT7GC831902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,902 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2015 Ford Focus SE
 110,067 KM
$12,895 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 125,400 KM
$20,895 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz B...
 107,320 KM
$15,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory