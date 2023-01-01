$17,895+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
S 2WD
Location
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
74,902KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10368318
- Stock #: 831902
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT7GC831902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,902 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
