2016 Nissan Rogue

149,998 KM

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

S | CLEAN CARFAX| BACK UP CAM | BLUETOOTH

2016 Nissan Rogue

S | CLEAN CARFAX| BACK UP CAM | BLUETOOTH

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

149,998KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8042329
  Stock #: 1937
  VIN: 5N1AT2MT2GC780826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1937
  • Mileage 149,998 KM

Vehicle Description

NISSAN INSPECTION AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,


BLACK OVER BLACK  INT,


A\C, CD,  AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT-WHEEL, BACK-UP CAMERA,  BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY 149,998 KM!


**CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

