Safety Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

6 Speakers Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Powertrain Next Generation Engine Controller Seating Rear Folding Seat Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper

SPEED CONTROL

Popular Equipment Group

Tip Start

Electronically Controlled Throttle

voltmeter

Heated Door Mirrors

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

Radio data system

Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element

Carpet Floor Covering

Black Exterior Mirrors

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

3.55 Rear Axle Ratio

17' x 7' aluminum wheels

Front wheel independent suspension

Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front seats: bench

For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474

Wheels: 17' x 7' Lightweight Steel

Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders

Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat

Radio: 3.0 AM/FM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.