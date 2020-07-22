Menu
2016 RAM 1500

258,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Automatic/4x4/4 Door/Needs Engine/AS IS Special

2016 RAM 1500

Automatic/4x4/4 Door/Needs Engine/AS IS Special

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

258,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5604444
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT2GS324774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 258,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Note this car is Being SOLD AS IS, Engine has loud clicking noise, other
than that we didn't check it any further. We Don't Check AS IS Cars for Safety So
please Don't Ask What it Needs For Safety. This vehicle is being sold "as is",
unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition,
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle
may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial
repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle
to be driven in its current condition.

Automatic, V8 Hemi, Has 258,000KM on it. 4 Door, 6 Passenger, Power Windows,
Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX AND USB,
Bluetooth, Tilt steering. Please Call To Confirm Availability.....No admin fee
on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive..
..416-886-7788....visit us at www.d2auto.ca....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd
and Scarborough Golf Club Rd.....3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES WWW.D2AUTO.CA
 
416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5

HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
 
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 9:00AM-7:00PM
SATURDAYS 9:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

