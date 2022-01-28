Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN: 1C6RR7GMXGS243609

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

