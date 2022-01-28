Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8168134

8168134 VIN: 1C6RR7GMXGS116360

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

