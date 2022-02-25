$22,990 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 1 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: D2659

D2659 VIN: 1C6RR7LMXGS223981

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 158,145 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Exterior tinted windows Chrome Wheels Convenience Intermittent Wipers Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features Fully loaded Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package Offroad / Oversized Tires

