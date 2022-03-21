Menu
2016 RAM 1500

174,000 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Diesel/4x4/Super Clean/Quad Cab/Comes Certified

2016 RAM 1500

Diesel/4x4/Super Clean/Quad Cab/Comes Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8720426
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GMXGS243609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Eco Diesel, 4x4, Comes Certified, 1 Year Warranty, Automatic, Has 174,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Runing Boards, Factory Remote Starter. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-7:00PM 
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

