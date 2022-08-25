$24,990 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 8 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 141,831 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats 6 PASSENGER Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features 4x4 Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Pre-sale Inspected High Beam Assist / HBA

