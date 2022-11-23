Menu
2016 RAM 1500

161,189 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
King's Auto Ltd.

416-916-1514

Laramie Crew Cab LWB 4WD

Laramie Crew Cab LWB 4WD

Location

King's Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

161,189KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9358345
  • Stock #: D2719
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VM5GS134431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D2719
  • Mileage 161,189 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 LARAMIE DIESEL | AUTOMATIC | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | AC | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY 



                

Welcome to Kings Auto! Our team is committed to making this your best car buying experience.

                

We Finance Everyone!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit...Everyone is Approved!! Kings Auto offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks of life in a professional, informative and comfortable atmosphere.   We guarantee financing that will help you re-establish the strong credit you deserve. Our finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want.
                

All our vehicles come certified.  All Prices are plus taxes and licensing. No hidden Costs! Check out our inventory at www.kingsautoltd.ca.  Give us a call at 416- 916-1514 or drop by and check out our inventory in person.  Dont waste another minute! Come and get the vehicle you need right here, right NOW!!! 

                
 
We are located in Scarborough, minutes from Scarborough Town Center mall

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Executive Package
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
High Beam Assist / HBA
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email King's Auto Ltd.

King's Auto Ltd.

King's Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

