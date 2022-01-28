Menu
2016 Scion FR-S

64,429 KM

Details

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2016 Scion FR-S

COUPE AUTO | BACK UP CAM | BLUE TOOTH | LOW MILEAGE |

2016 Scion FR-S

COUPE AUTO | BACK UP CAM | BLUE TOOTH | LOW MILEAGE |

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

64,429KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8187702
  • Stock #: 3724
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA13G8702613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3724
  • Mileage 64,429 KM

Vehicle Description

SCION INSPECTION AND APPROVAL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,


WHITE OVER BLACK INT


A\C, CD, PM, PDL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT-WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY 64,429 KM!


** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C*

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

