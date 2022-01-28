$18,988+ tax & licensing
647-686-7808
2016 Scion FR-S
COUPE AUTO | BACK UP CAM | BLUE TOOTH | LOW MILEAGE |
Location
Canadian Fine Motors
1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$18,988
- Listing ID: 8187702
- Stock #: 3724
- VIN: JF1ZNAA13G8702613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,429 KM
Vehicle Description
SCION INSPECTION AND APPROVAL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!
***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,
WHITE OVER BLACK INT
A\C, CD, PM, PDL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT-WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY 64,429 KM!
** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.
***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C*
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
