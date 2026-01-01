2016 Subaru Crosstrek

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<p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Touring, Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Automatic, Gas Saver. Has 280,000KM on it, Runs and drives Great Regardless of The KM. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX & USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Key Less, Fog Lights. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Advertised Unfit</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification Available for $895.00</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca</span></p><p><span style=color: rgb(186, 55, 42);><strong><span style=font-size: 24pt;>416-886-7788</span></strong></span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>D2 AUTO SALES</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>3748 KINGSTON RD</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>BUSINESS HOURS</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM </span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>SUNDAYS CLOSED</span></p>

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

280,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

No Accidents/Touring/Automatic/Bckup Cam/Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
14070306

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

No Accidents/Touring/Automatic/Bckup Cam/Bluetooth

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

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Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
280,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GPABC7G8342842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 280,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Touring, Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Automatic, Gas Saver. Has 280,000KM on it, Runs and drives Great Regardless of The KM. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX & USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Key Less, Fog Lights. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification Available for $895.00

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
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$4,995

+ taxes & licensing>

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2016 Subaru Crosstrek