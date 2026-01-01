$4,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru Crosstrek
No Accidents/Touring/Automatic/Bckup Cam/Bluetooth
2016 Subaru Crosstrek
No Accidents/Touring/Automatic/Bckup Cam/Bluetooth
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
416-886-7788
Advertised Unfit
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 280,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Touring, Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Automatic, Gas Saver. Has 280,000KM on it, Runs and drives Great Regardless of The KM. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX & USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Key Less, Fog Lights. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification Available for $895.00
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
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416-886-7788