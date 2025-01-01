Menu
All-Wheel Drive, offering excellent fuel efficiency (up to 7.4L/100km highway) and all-weather confidence. This 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV with CVT is a Canadian-spec SUV, well-equipped with heated front seats, alloy wheels, roof rails, and Subaru STARLINK infotainment with Bluetooth, USB, and a rearview camera. Inside, it features comfortable premium cloth upholstery, manual climate controls, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo space. Known for its safety, reliability, and practicality, this Forester has a clean title and is ready for its next adventure.*Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2016 Subaru Forester

142,733 KM

Details Description Features

$12,895

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i Premium PZEV CVT

12541114

2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i Premium PZEV CVT

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

Logo_NoBadges

$12,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,733KM
VIN JF2SJCBC4GH451881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 451881
  • Mileage 142,733 KM

Vehicle Description

All-Wheel Drive, offering excellent fuel efficiency (up to 7.4L/100km highway) and all-weather confidence. This 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV with CVT is a Canadian-spec SUV, well-equipped with heated front seats, alloy wheels, roof rails, and Subaru STARLINK infotainment with Bluetooth, USB, and a rearview camera. Inside, it features comfortable premium cloth upholstery, manual climate controls, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo space. Known for its safety, reliability, and practicality, this Forester has a clean title and is ready for its next adventure.*Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

$12,895

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2016 Subaru Forester