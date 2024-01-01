$16,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Impreza
2.0i Hatchback w/Touring Pkg - No Accident!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 318474
- Mileage 41,411 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish wagon that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with Touring Package at The Cars Factory. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, delivering both efficiency and performance. With its spacious interior, you'll enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors, keyless entry, and power windows. And with its advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, you can rest assured knowing your family is protected. Plus, you'll appreciate the convenience of a backup camera, cruise control, and Bluetooth connectivity.
This Impreza has only 41,411 kilometers on the odometer, making it a practically new vehicle. It's a great option for anyone who needs a dependable, fuel-efficient car with a little extra space. Whether you're navigating the city streets or hitting the open road, this Subaru will take you there in style and comfort.
Here are five of the most exciting features that make this Impreza stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.
- Touring Package: Enjoy premium features like a sunroof, heated seats, and a premium sound system that elevate your driving experience.
- Backup Camera: Park with peace of mind, thanks to the rear-view camera that provides clear visibility behind your vehicle.
- No Accident History: This Impreza has a clean title, so you can be sure you're getting a reliable vehicle with no hidden surprises.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy the flexibility of a roomy wagon that comfortably fits passengers and cargo alike.
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
Vehicle Features
