Looking for a reliable and stylish wagon thats perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with Touring Package at The Cars Factory. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, delivering both efficiency and performance. With its spacious interior, youll enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors, keyless entry, and power windows. And with its advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, you can rest assured knowing your family is protected. Plus, youll appreciate the convenience of a backup camera, cruise control, and Bluetooth connectivity.

This Impreza has only 41,411 kilometers on the odometer, making it a practically new vehicle. Its a great option for anyone who needs a dependable, fuel-efficient car with a little extra space. Whether youre navigating the city streets or hitting the open road, this Subaru will take you there in style and comfort.

Here are five of the most exciting features that make this Impreza stand out:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.
Touring Package: Enjoy premium features like a sunroof, heated seats, and a premium sound system that elevate your driving experience.
Backup Camera: Park with peace of mind, thanks to the rear-view camera that provides clear visibility behind your vehicle.
No Accident History: This Impreza has a clean title, so you can be sure youre getting a reliable vehicle with no hidden surprises.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy the flexibility of a roomy wagon that comfortably fits passengers and cargo alike. box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1rem; font-size: 16px; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; Welcome to The Cars Factory! We operate by appointment and are located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada. --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></p><hr style=border-top: 0px; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-right-color: initial; border-bottom-color: initial; border-left-color: initial; border-image: initial; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #212529; height: 1px; margin: 1rem 0px; font-size: 16px; opacity: 0.25; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; /><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1rem; font-size: 16px; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; CERTIFICATION Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposals, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.

WARRANTY Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing youre getting a great deal.

Discover The Cars Factory Difference

Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.

2016 Subaru Impreza

41,411 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Hatchback w/Touring Pkg - No Accident!

2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Hatchback w/Touring Pkg - No Accident!

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1

416-886-2323

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,411KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 318474
  • Mileage 41,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Cars Factory

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
