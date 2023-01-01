2016 Subaru Outback

$22,485 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 4 , 8 9 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10075683

10075683 Stock #: 347306

347306 VIN: 4S4BSFNC7G3347306

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour White

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 124,891 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Leather Interior Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

