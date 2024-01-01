Menu
<p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.</p>

2016 Subaru Outback

112,000 KM

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited Pkg

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited Pkg

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,000KM
VIN 4S4BSCGC7G3296806

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

More inventory From Motor World

2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE 156,000 KM $13,950
2012 BMW 3 Series 328I
2012 BMW 3 Series 328I 98,000 KM $18,950
2011 Toyota RAV4 BASE
2011 Toyota RAV4 BASE 208,000 KM $7,950

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2016 Subaru Outback