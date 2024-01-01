$17,895+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback
Limited & Tech Pkg
Location
Octane Used Cars
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
647-879-5301
$17,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,287KM
VIN 4S4BSCLC9G3225225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BIEGE
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 225225
- Mileage 110,287 KM
Vehicle Description
This **2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i w/Limited & Tech Pkg** is a well-maintained, accident-free vehicle in excellent condition. It features a **2.5L 4-cylinder engine** with a **CVT** for a smooth and efficient ride. The **Limited & Tech Pkg** includes a **Navigation System**, **Backup Camera**, **Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats**, **Heated Seats**, and a **Sunroof/Moonroof**. Additional features include **Power Windows**, **Keyless Entry**, **Cruise Control**, and **Power Seats**. With **Alloy Wheels**, advanced safety features, and impressive versatility, this Outback is perfect for both everyday driving and outdoor adventures.**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Octane Used Cars
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
2016 Subaru Outback