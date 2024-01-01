Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><font color=#242424><span>This **2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i w/Limited & Tech Pkg** is a well-maintained, accident-free vehicle in excellent condition. It features a **2.5L 4-cylinder engine** with a **CVT** for a smooth and efficient ride. The **Limited & Tech Pkg** includes a **Navigation System**, **Backup Camera**, **Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats**, **Heated Seats**, and a **Sunroof/Moonroof**. Additional features include **Power Windows**, **Keyless Entry**, **Cruise Control**, and **Power Seats**. With **Alloy Wheels**, advanced safety features, and impressive versatility, this Outback is perfect for both everyday driving and outdoor adventures.</span></font><span>**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.</span><br></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!</span></font></div>

2016 Subaru Outback

110,287 KM

Details Description Features

$17,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Outback

Limited & Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
11922341

2016 Subaru Outback

Limited & Tech Pkg

Location

Octane Used Cars

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

647-879-5301

Contact Seller

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,287KM
VIN 4S4BSCLC9G3225225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BIEGE
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 225225
  • Mileage 110,287 KM

Vehicle Description

This **2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i w/Limited & Tech Pkg** is a well-maintained, accident-free vehicle in excellent condition. It features a **2.5L 4-cylinder engine** with a **CVT** for a smooth and efficient ride. The **Limited & Tech Pkg** includes a **Navigation System**, **Backup Camera**, **Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats**, **Heated Seats**, and a **Sunroof/Moonroof**. Additional features include **Power Windows**, **Keyless Entry**, **Cruise Control**, and **Power Seats**. With **Alloy Wheels**, advanced safety features, and impressive versatility, this Outback is perfect for both everyday driving and outdoor adventures.**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.

**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

Used 2019 Ford Expedition Max Platinum 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Ford Expedition Max Platinum 4WD 135,422 KM $40,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Touring Sedan CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Honda Civic Touring Sedan CVT 129,093 KM $20,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE 79,553 KM $24,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-879-XXXX

(click to show)

647-879-5301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

647-879-5301

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Outback