$26,895+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota 4Runner
4WD 4DR V6 SR5
2016 Toyota 4Runner
4WD 4DR V6 SR5
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$26,895
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 154,342 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance Price $26895 Cash Price $28395 | Accident Free | 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 | 7 Passenger | Power driver seat | Air conditioning | Cruise control | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity | Smart device integration | Keyless entry | Alloy wheels | Running boards | Roof rails | Tow package | Power rear window | Rear spoiler | Steering wheel audio controls | USB audio input | Power windows | Automatic transmission | Body-on-frame SUV | Excellent winter vehicle | Spacious cargo area | Reliable family SUV
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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