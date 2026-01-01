Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Finance Price $26895 Cash Price $28395 | Accident Free | 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 | 7 Passenger | Power driver seat | Air conditioning | Cruise control | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity | Smart device integration | Keyless entry | Alloy wheels | Running boards | Roof rails | Tow package | Power rear window | Rear spoiler | Steering wheel audio controls | USB audio input | Power windows | Automatic transmission | Body-on-frame SUV | Excellent winter vehicle | Spacious cargo area | Reliable family SUV</p><p>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!<br>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4<br>Call us today to book your test drive!<br><br>CERTIFICATION<br>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.<br><br>FINANCING<br>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.<br><br>WARRANTY<br>This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.<br><br>PRICE<br>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.</p>

2016 Toyota 4Runner

154,342 KM

Details Description Features

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota 4Runner

4WD 4DR V6 SR5

Watch This Vehicle
14510881

2016 Toyota 4Runner

4WD 4DR V6 SR5

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 1785261590236
  2. 1785261590688
  3. 1785261591129
  4. 1785261591582
  5. 1785261592010
  6. 1785261592546
  7. 1785261592996
  8. 1785261593431
  9. 1785261593865
  10. 1785261594290
  11. 1785261594708
  12. 1785261595126
  13. 1785261595565
  14. 1785261595986
  15. 1785261596414
  16. 1785261596856
  17. 1785261597338
  18. 1785261597780
  19. 1785261598203
  20. 1785261598680
  21. 1785261599124
  22. 1785261599561
  23. 1785261600017
  24. 1785261600489
  25. 1785261600971
  26. 1785261601445
  27. 1785261601915
  28. 1785261602465
  29. 1785261602911
  30. 1785261603393
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
154,342KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR9G5345656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 154,342 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price $26895 Cash Price $28395 | Accident Free | 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 | 7 Passenger | Power driver seat | Air conditioning | Cruise control | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity | Smart device integration | Keyless entry | Alloy wheels | Running boards | Roof rails | Tow package | Power rear window | Rear spoiler | Steering wheel audio controls | USB audio input | Power windows | Automatic transmission | Body-on-frame SUV | Excellent winter vehicle | Spacious cargo area | Reliable family SUV

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2020 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Honda Odyssey EX 134,478 KM $25,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan 97,225 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 126,087 KM $23,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2016 Toyota 4Runner