Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Accident free, the 2016 Toyota Camry SE offers sporty styling, dependable performance, and excellent comfort. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L engine, it delivers around 8.4L/100 km city and 6.1L/100 km highway, making it both practical and enjoyable to drive. The SE trim adds sport seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, alloy wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, and a power drivers seat. With Toyotas reputation for reliability and a sleek design, this Camry SE is a smart choice for anyone looking for style and value in a midsize sedan.</span><br><font face=-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span> </span></font><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2016 Toyota Camry

88,567 KM

Details Description

$16,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12888302

2016 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12888302
  2. 12888302
  3. 12888302
  4. 12888302
  5. 12888302
  6. 12888302
  7. 12888302
  8. 12888302
  9. 12888302
  10. 12888302
  11. 12888302
  12. 12888302
  13. 12888302
  14. 12888302
  15. 12888302
  16. 12888302
  17. 12888302
  18. 12888302
  19. 12888302
  20. 12888302
  21. 12888302
  22. 12888302
  23. 12888302
  24. 12888302
  25. 12888302
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,567KM
VIN 4T1BF1FK4GU535739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 535739
  • Mileage 88,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free, the 2016 Toyota Camry SE offers sporty styling, dependable performance, and excellent comfort. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L engine, it delivers around 8.4L/100 km city and 6.1L/100 km highway, making it both practical and enjoyable to drive. The SE trim adds sport seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, alloy wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, and a power drivers seat. With Toyotas reputation for reliability and a sleek design, this Camry SE is a smart choice for anyone looking for style and value in a midsize sedan.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad 123,000 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 100,866 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD 135,384 KM $26,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2016 Toyota Camry