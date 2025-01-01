$16,895+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$16,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,567KM
VIN 4T1BF1FK4GU535739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 535739
- Mileage 88,567 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident free, the 2016 Toyota Camry SE offers sporty styling, dependable performance, and excellent comfort. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L engine, it delivers around 8.4L/100 km city and 6.1L/100 km highway, making it both practical and enjoyable to drive. The SE trim adds sport seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, alloy wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, and a power drivers seat. With Toyotas reputation for reliability and a sleek design, this Camry SE is a smart choice for anyone looking for style and value in a midsize sedan.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
