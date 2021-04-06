Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Camry

56,863 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

JBN Auto Sales

416-894-3353

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

JBN Auto Sales

2563 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R7

416-894-3353

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,863KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6871563
  • Stock #: 1065
  • VIN: 4t1bf1fk8gu219616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,863 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Toyota Camry le silver FWD Automatic it has only 56863km,, mostly it has driven in highway, it comes with Alloy wheels, Heated front seats, Power driver seat,, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, and much more....

please contact me for more information.

Contact number: 647 763 1366

email :  jbnauto@live.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JBN Auto Sales

2011 GMC Acadia SLE2
 150,641 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey C...
 106,598 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla LE
 48,143 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email JBN Auto Sales

JBN Auto Sales

JBN Auto Sales

JBN Auto Sales

2563 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R7

Call Dealer

416-894-XXXX

(click to show)

416-894-3353

Quick Links
Directions Inventory