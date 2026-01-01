Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota Corolla

269,000 KM

Details Features

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle
14073753

2016 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1778352609782
  2. 1778352610374
  3. 1778352610821
  4. 1778352611278
  5. 1778352611735
  6. 1778352612172
  7. 1778352612609
  8. 1778352613064
  9. 1778352613511
  10. 1778352613984
  11. 1778352614419
  12. 1778352614852
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
269,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE4GC634767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 269,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2012 BMW X5 35i for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 BMW X5 35i 193,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Scion tC for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Scion tC 160,000 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 216,000 KM $5,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing>

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2016 Toyota Corolla