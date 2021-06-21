Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

71,920 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE-EXTRA CLEAN-ONLY 71K-BKUP CAM-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE-EXTRA CLEAN-ONLY 71K-BKUP CAM-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB

Location

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

71,920KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7423346
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9GC550234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,920 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

