2016 Toyota Corolla

143,600 KM

Details Description Features

$16,985

+ tax & licensing
$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

Mads Auto Sales

647-773-4845

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT LE

2016 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT LE

Location

Mads Auto Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

647-773-4845

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

143,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9095353
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8GC690002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,600 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT/ 2 OWNERS/ BACKUP CAMERA/HEATED SEATS/LED HEADLIGHT/BLUETOOTH/ 2 SETS OF TIRES/DRIVES BEAUTIFUL.

EASY FINANCE WITH AFFORDABLE PAYMENT.

 

 

CALL US TODAY AT 416-500-9598 / 647-773-4845 .

We provide finance for all types of credit, Apply at:https://madsautosales.com/financing/

.***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C

Financing is available on all makes and models - Interest rates are subject to approval by lenders/banks. Please note all financing deals are subject to Lender fees and PPSA charges set out by the lender. In addition, there will be a Dealer Finance Fee of up to $1099.00 (varies based on approvals).

 Vehicle can't be plated and derivable on the road (Licensed) if not certified ,The advertised price doesn't include the certification cost, Certification available for six hundred ninety five dollars . ,Not far from Etobicoke, Pickering , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, queens way, Markham, Toronto, New market, Richmond hill, ThorNhill, Agincourt, Milliken, Malvern and much of the greater Toronto area or GTA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mads Auto Sales

Mads Auto Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

647-773-XXXX

647-773-4845

