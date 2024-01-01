$12,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Toyota Prius
Technology 5dr HB Technology
Location
Octane Used Cars
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
647-879-5301
Used
202,145KM
VIN JTDKBRFU3G3518498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 518498
- Mileage 202,145 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Octane Used Cars
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2016 Toyota Prius