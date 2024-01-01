$18,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD Sunroof / Camera / No Accident!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,880 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with this eye-catching 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE in the most sought-after color combination: vibrant red with sleek black interior. This well-maintained SUV is packed with premium features and ready to impress!
Features Include:
- Heated Seats – Stay cozy on chilly days
- Sunroof – Enjoy the open sky and fresh air
- Backup Camera – Navigate parking with confidence
- Power Driver Seat – Find your perfect driving position
- Eco Mode & Sport Mode – Customize your drive
- All-Wheel Drive – Master any road or weather condition
- Ice Cold A/C – Beat the heat with a blast of cool air
This RAV4 XLE isn’t just stylish and comfortable—it’s built to perform and keep you safe on every journey. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle. Contact us today for more details and to schedule a test drive!
🌟 Ready for adventure, ready for you! 🌟
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
The Cars Factory
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
