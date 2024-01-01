Menu
Elevate your driving experience with this eye-catching 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE in the most sought-after color combination: vibrant red with sleek black interior. This well-maintained SUV is packed with premium features and ready to impress!

Features Include:

Heated Seats – Stay cozy on chilly days
Sunroof – Enjoy the open sky and fresh air
Backup Camera – Navigate parking with confidence
Power Driver Seat – Find your perfect driving position
Eco Mode & Sport Mode – Customize your drive
All-Wheel Drive – Master any road or weather condition
Ice Cold A/C – Beat the heat with a blast of cool air

This RAV4 XLE isn't just stylish and comfortable—it's built to perform and keep you safe on every journey. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle. Location

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1

416-886-2323

Used
154,880KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV0GW530005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your driving experience with this eye-catching 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE in the most sought-after color combination: vibrant red with sleek black interior. This well-maintained SUV is packed with premium features and ready to impress!

Features Include:

  • Heated Seats – Stay cozy on chilly days
  • Sunroof – Enjoy the open sky and fresh air
  • Backup Camera – Navigate parking with confidence
  • Power Driver Seat – Find your perfect driving position
  • Eco Mode & Sport Mode – Customize your drive
  • All-Wheel Drive – Master any road or weather condition
  • Ice Cold A/C – Beat the heat with a blast of cool air

This RAV4 XLE isn’t just stylish and comfortable—it’s built to perform and keep you safe on every journey. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle. Contact us today for more details and to schedule a test drive!

🌟 Ready for adventure, ready for you! 🌟

 

Welcome to The Cars Factory!

We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

CERTIFICATION

Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING

Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.

WARRANTY

Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.

PRICE

At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.

Discover The Cars Factory Difference

Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Cars Factory

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
