Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Scarborough, ON

2016 Toyota RAV4

255,000 KM

Details

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
13118585

2016 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1761708602
  2. 1761708602
  3. 1761708602
  4. 1761708602
  5. 1761708602
  6. 1761708602
  7. 1761708602
  8. 1761708602
  9. 1761708602
  10. 1761708602
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
255,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2013 BMW X3 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 BMW X3 2,008 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE 255,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE 255,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2016 Toyota RAV4