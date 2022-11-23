Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Venza

263,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Just Deals Ltd

416-230-1586

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Venza

2016 Toyota Venza

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Venza

LE

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

  1. 1672121159
  2. 1672121159
  3. 1672121159
  4. 1672121159
  5. 1672121159
  6. 1672121159
  7. 1672121159
  8. 1672121159
  9. 1672121159
  10. 1672121159
  11. 1672121159
  12. 1672121159
  13. 1672121159
  14. 1672121159
  15. 1672121159
  16. 1672121159
  17. 1672121159
  18. 1672121159
  19. 1672121159
  20. 1672121159
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

263,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9432762
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BB0GU076118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 263,000 KM

Vehicle Description

www.justdealsltd.ca.  ***Safety included the price ***** CERTIFIED Appointment need it please text or call before you come address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough CARFAX VERIFIED!! Runs and drives great! AUTOMATIC!! Cash or certified check, Financing available IF you have any questions about financing call for more details everyone is different ***FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY NOW AND FILL APPLICATION @Justdealsltd.ca All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. approvals. Please call or text to make an appointment for a test drive. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Just Deals Ltd

2016 Toyota Venza LE
 263,000 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Email Just Deals Ltd

Just Deals Ltd

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

Call Dealer

416-230-XXXX

(click to show)

416-230-1586

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory