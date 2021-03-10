Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

73,500 KM

Details Description Features

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

2016 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

73,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6817979
  • VIN: 3VW117AU8GM045509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,500 KM

Vehicle Description

MANUAL! CONFORTLINE！LEATHER SEAT! PUSH START! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! APPLE CARPLAY! PUSH START! BACKUP CAMERA!AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR

WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE！CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

