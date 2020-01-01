Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4448679
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ3GM283327
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Executive Motors

2009 Ford Fusion SEL...
 185,000 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Camry LE...
 170,000 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 168,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Send A Message