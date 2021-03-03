Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volvo XC90

138,579 KM

Details Description Features

$29,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

Contact Seller
2016 Volvo XC90

2016 Volvo XC90

CLEAN CARFAX |INSCRIPTION |NAVI |ROOF | CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volvo XC90

CLEAN CARFAX |INSCRIPTION |NAVI |ROOF | CAM

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

  1. 6626762
  2. 6626762
  3. 6626762
  4. 6626762
  5. 6626762
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,880

+ taxes & licensing

138,579KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6626762
  • Stock #: 8475
  • VIN: YV4A22PK2G1027364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8475
  • Mileage 138,579 KM

Vehicle Description

***VOLVO INSPECTION AND APPROVAL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST***


SILVER OVER BLACK LEATHER INT,


A\C, CD, PM, PDL, ,AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL,NAVIGATION SYSTEM,TILT WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL AND MORE! ONLY 138,579KM!


** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DERIVABLE AFTER SAFETY CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS** 


SAFETY CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS.


**FINANCING AVAILABLE*** DAILY RENTAL ***DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Fine Motors

2014 BMW X5 CLEAN CA...
 79,997 KM
$27,880 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus ES 300 30...
 116,842 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X5 DIESEL |...
 116,641 KM
$30,988 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

Call Dealer

647-686-XXXX

(click to show)

647-686-7808

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory