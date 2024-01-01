Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899</p><p> </p><p>*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:</p><p>-FREE OIL CHANGE</p><p>-FREE RUST PROOFING</p><p>-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT</p><p> </p><p>CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!</p><p>416-953-5105</p><p> </p><p>MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM</p><p>SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM</p>

2017 Acura ILX

202,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Acura ILX

LOADED/ AC / LEATHER / ROOF / REAR CAM / KEYLESS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura ILX

LOADED/ AC / LEATHER / ROOF / REAR CAM / KEYLESS

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

  1. 1720889989
  2. 1720889989
  3. 1720889989
  4. 1720889990
  5. 1720889987
  6. 1720889985
  7. 1720889990
  8. 1720889989
  9. 1720889985
  10. 1720889985
  11. 1720889982
  12. 1720889988
  13. 1720889989
  14. 1720889987
  15. 1720889987
  16. 1720889988
  17. 1720889987
  18. 1720889981
  19. 1720889984
  20. 1720889979
  21. 1720889986
  22. 1720889985
  23. 1720889982
  24. 1720889986
  25. 1720889988
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
202,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UDE2F71HA803362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Executive Motors

Used 2012 Nissan Rogue SL/ AWD / LEATHER / ROOF / NAVI / REAR CAM/ AC / for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Nissan Rogue SL/ AWD / LEATHER / ROOF / NAVI / REAR CAM/ AC / 163,000 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENT / SUPER CLEAN/CAP INCLUDED for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENT / SUPER CLEAN/CAP INCLUDED 204,000 KM SOLD
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD / REMOTE START/ REAR CAM / NAVI / SUPER CLEAN/ for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD / REMOTE START/ REAR CAM / NAVI / SUPER CLEAN/ 225,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Executive Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

Contact Seller
2017 Acura ILX