Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>2017 Acura TLX Tech an accident-free Ontario vehicle that delivers a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and advanced technology. Powered by a responsive engine and equipped with navigation, premium audio, heated leather seats, sunroof, and dual-zone climate control, this TLX offers a refined and comfortable drive. With a clean history and advanced safety features, its a reliable and stylish choice for everyday driving. Fully inspected and ready for the roadfinancing available, book your test drive today!</span><br /></div><div><br /></div><div><p><span>Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, were dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Heres what sets us apart:</span></p><div><font color=#242424><span>**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!</span></font></div></div>

2017 Acura TLX

140,625 KM

Details Description

$17,635

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Acura TLX

8-Spd DCT w/Technology Package

Watch This Vehicle
12397947

2017 Acura TLX

8-Spd DCT w/Technology Package

Location

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

  1. 12397947
  2. 12397947
  3. 12397947
  4. 12397947
  5. 12397947
  6. 12397947
  7. 12397947
  8. 12397947
  9. 12397947
  10. 12397947
  11. 12397947
  12. 12397947
  13. 12397947
  14. 12397947
  15. 12397947
  16. 12397947
  17. 12397947
  18. 12397947
  19. 12397947
  20. 12397947
  21. 12397947
  22. 12397947
  23. 12397947
  24. 12397947
  25. 12397947
  26. 12397947
  27. 12397947
  28. 12397947
  29. 12397947
  30. 12397947
  31. 12397947
  32. 12397947
  33. 12397947
  34. 12397947
  35. 12397947
  36. 12397947
  37. 12397947
  38. 12397947
  39. 12397947
  40. 12397947
  41. 12397947
  42. 12397947
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$17,635

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,625KM
VIN 19UUB1F58HA800718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 800718
  • Mileage 140,625 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Acura TLX Tech an accident-free Ontario vehicle that delivers a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and advanced technology. Powered by a responsive engine and equipped with navigation, premium audio, heated leather seats, sunroof, and dual-zone climate control, this TLX offers a refined and comfortable drive. With a clean history and advanced safety features, its a reliable and stylish choice for everyday driving. Fully inspected and ready for the roadfinancing available, book your test drive today!

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 129,039 KM $32,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S 107,018 KM $16,895 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Venza LIMITED for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Toyota Venza LIMITED 90,725 KM $38,895 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,635

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
2017 Acura TLX