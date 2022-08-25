2017 Acura TLX

$26,990 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 3 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8995096

8995096 Stock #: D2698

D2698 VIN: 19UUB1F50HA800034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D2698

Mileage 88,361 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.