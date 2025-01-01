Menu
<p data-start=126 data-end=942><span><font color=#000000><b>2017 Audi A4 2.0T Technik Quattro S Line a premium and sporty luxury sedan equipped with tasteful performance enhancements. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine with a 7-speed S tronic transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive, it delivers strong performance and excellent handling. This A4 includes a Stage 1 tune, cold air intake, RS performance coils and spark plugs, and a CTS transmission mount for improved response and smoother shifts. The Technik S Line trim adds leather seats, heated front seats, sunroof, virtual cockpit display, navigation, and a premium infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its refined interior, upgraded performance parts, and Audis solid build quality, this A4 Technik Quattro offers a great blend of comfort and excitement.</b></font></span></p><p data-start=944 data-end=1066><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=978 data-end=981><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1025 data-end=1028><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr data-start=1068 data-end=1071><h3 data-start=1073 data-end=1092><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1073 data-end=1092><span><font color=#000000><b>CERTIFICATION</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1093 data-end=1451><span><font color=#000000>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1453 data-end=1456><h3 data-start=1458 data-end=1473><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1458 data-end=1473><span><font color=#000000><b>FINANCING</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1474 data-end=1643><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1645 data-end=1648><h3 data-start=1650 data-end=1664><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1650 data-end=1664><span><font color=#000000><b>WARRANTY</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1665 data-end=1783><span><font color=#000000>This Audi A4 Technik Quattro qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1785 data-end=1788><h3 data-start=1790 data-end=1801><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1790 data-end=1801><span><font color=#000000><b>PRICE</b></font></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000> </font></span></p><p data-start=1802 data-end=1998><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience</font></span></p>

193,046 KM

$17,895

2017 Audi A4

S Line Technik quattro Sedan

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

193,046KM
VIN WAUFNAF47HN064866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,046 KM

Vehicle Description

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
