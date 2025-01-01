$17,895+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi A4
S Line Technik quattro Sedan
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$17,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,046 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Audi A4 2.0T Technik Quattro S Line a premium and sporty luxury sedan equipped with tasteful performance enhancements. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine with a 7-speed S tronic transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive, it delivers strong performance and excellent handling. This A4 includes a Stage 1 tune, cold air intake, RS performance coils and spark plugs, and a CTS transmission mount for improved response and smoother shifts. The Technik S Line trim adds leather seats, heated front seats, sunroof, virtual cockpit display, navigation, and a premium infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its refined interior, upgraded performance parts, and Audis solid build quality, this A4 Technik Quattro offers a great blend of comfort and excitement.
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This Audi A4 Technik Quattro qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
